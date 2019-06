The National Weather Service (MWS) is forecasting a beautiful day for Shelter Island.

Monday will be bright and mild, with sunny skies and a high temperature near 69 degrees. The wind will be from the west at 9 to 16 mph.

Clear skies are in tonight’s forecast from the NWS, with a low around 48 degrees and the wind coming from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Comments

comments