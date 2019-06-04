Peconic Bay Power Squadron schedules safe boating courses

It’s that time of the year when America’s Boating Club rolls out its series of local safe boating courses.

The list will be expanded as the season continues, but currently includes the following courses from the Peconic Bay Power Squadron.

Port of Egypt Marina at 62300 Main Road in Southold will host a basic safe boating course on Saturday, June 8, beginning at 8 a.m. The fee is $50. To register, email Vince Mauceri at [email protected] or call him at (631) 725 3679.

An advanced power boat handling course will be offered at West Marine on County Road 58 in Riverhead, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8. The fee is $35 and to register, you need to email or call Mr. Mauceri.

Two other courses are scheduled by Peconic Bay for later in the season and boaters must email or call Mr. Mauceri to register.

An August session on marine electrical systems will be held at the Southampton Town Community Center on Route 24 in Flanders Tuesday, August 27, at 7 p.m. The fee is $90.

Hurricane preparation for boaters will be offered at West Marine in Riverhead on Saturday, September 14, at 10 a.m. The fee is $35.

It’s expected more courses will be added during the summer months by Peconic Bay and other Long Island Power Squadrons.

The Reporter will list those sessions as they become available, but boaters can also visit the Power Squadron website at usps.org for a regularly updated list.

