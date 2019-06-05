Car show returns

The Seventh Annual Antique & Classic Car Show presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Volunteer Fire Department returns on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Burns and Cartwright Roads. Featuring vintage, historical, rare collectible cars and fire trucks, the day includes food, drinks, prizes and fun for the whole family.

Admission: Adults, $10; children, $5; free under 6. Exhibitors: Registration is $30 and includes round trip ferry fare if registered before Friday, June 14, 2019. Island resident registration is $15. Registration fee admits driver and one passenger. Each additional passenger in exhibiting vehicle is $10. Register vehicles at shelterislandhistorical.org/carshow2019.html. Questions? Email [email protected]

The event is sponsored by East End Pest Control of Shelter Island, Cromer’s Market and Piccozzi’s Propane Company. The rain date is June 30.

