Assemblyman, Highway Department get action on school traffic measures

Thanks to a safety study initiated by Assembly Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and the Shelter Island Highway Department, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be installing crosswalks and school crossing warning signs near Shelter Island School to alert drivers of potential pedestrian activity near the roundabout at Bateman Road, School Street and North Ferry Road.

“In addition to a steady flow of vehicular traffic, this busy traffic circle services school children in grades K-12, as well as the Shelter Island youth center and the library,” Mr. Thiele said. “I am thrilled that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the students that regularly use this intersection.”

The state DOT study included a crash analysis, pedestrian crash summary, a review of the existing roadway geometry and field observations of the area. The crash analysis reviewed the most current three years of data available from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The NYSDOT will also upgrade and install pedestrian ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Work will be included in the ongoing Pedestrian Safety Action Plan contract, scheduled to begin in the fall of 2019.

