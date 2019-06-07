Decisions, decisions

Great Decisions, America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, returned to the Shelter Island Library with “Refugees and Global Migration” on May 30.

The program is presented by the Foreign Policy Association and the program involves reading the Great Decisions Briefing Book, watching the DVD and meeting in a group to discuss the most critical global issues facing America today.

Kirk Ressler will serve as discussion moderator through the season. Briefing books are now available for purchase at the Reference Desk or at Circulation for $30. You may also order books directly from the Foreign Policy Association at fpa.org/great_decisions. The Library will have a circulating copy of the briefing book.

Great Decisions 2019

• June 20: The Middle East: Regional

• Disorder (at Shelter Island School)

• July 11: Nuclear Negotiations: Back

to the Future

• July 25: Nationalism in Europe

• August 15: Decoding U.S.-China Trade

• September 5: Cyber Conflict

• September 26: U.S. and Mexico

• October 17: State of Diplomacy

All dates are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

