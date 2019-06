The Havens Farmers Market is now open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Area farmers and craftspeople offer their selections of local produce, fish, flowers, herbs, breads, pies, pickles, cheese, chocolates, oils, soaps and so much more. Email all inquiries to [email protected]

Comments

comments