Shelter Island By the Numbers

5:10

Time ferries could leave Shelter Island every weekday morning if there are enough riders to connect with the 5:25 Long Island Rail Road train from Greenport

3

Major recipients of funds from the Shelter Island 10K/5K Run/Walk this year are the Shelter Island Community Fund, East End Hospice and Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, with numerous organizations raising funds

2-1

Record for the Shelter Island Bucks through three games

5

Members of the Community Housing Board will tackle work for the foreseeable future, a cutback from seven in order to reduce the number needed for a quorum

63

Porgies police reported taken by a fisherman when the law allows only 30

500

Feet from shore in Dering Harbor where boats are restricted from mooring, which hasn’t been enforced, according to former Mayor Tim Hogue

Comments

comments