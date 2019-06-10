Town Hall lot gets blacktopped

The initial plan was to enlarge the parking area at Town Hall and create a surface that would be permeable. But Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman realized that with eventual plans to put in pipes that would link to a nitrogen-reducing I/A septic system, it would make sense to delay that work.

Instead, a simple blacktop is being installed that can eventually be replaced.

Cutchogue’s Corazzini Asphalt Inc. was on the job Monday morning, meaning all those who work or have business at Town Hall were forced to find street parking.

