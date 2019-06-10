Preservation Board commits to maintenance of sites

Maintenance is the name of the game for the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Committee, which agreed Monday morning that it needs to establish a regular maintenance schedule for land it has acquired.

The issue came to a head at Monday’s meeting when Dee Clark Morehead, a St. Mary’s Road resident, pointed out that there is no signage and the entryway to the trail that starts on preserved property adjacent to her house is overgrown. Within the trail, there’s a need for regular mowing to take place so the area doesn’t become overgrown, she said.

Ms. Clark Morehead stressed she supports the creation of the hiking trail, but doesn’t want the liability of people on her property.

She asked that the maintenance of the entryway be cleared and posted so those looking to hike the area are clear where they should park and enter.

Members agreed that site and others purchased with Community Preservation Fund (CPF) money should be put on a regular maintenance schedule with money allocated from its budget to so trails that are opened and cleared stay that way.

Money for the CPF comes from a 2 percent tax that buyers pay when purchasing East End properties and is used in turn to purchase open space for preservation and fund water protection programs.

Board member Joe Denny and the Shelter Island Trail Club has worked to open several sites around the town and mark trails, but club members are volunteers and can’t be counted on to handle all regular maintenance.

He agreed to take on the development of a maintenance plan.

