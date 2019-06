A thick, wet fog, wrapped up Shelter Island Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast showers until noon, with heavy rain falling at times. The high temperature will be about 73 degrees, with a south wind early in the day at 7 to 15 mph.

Later in the day the winds will shift to the northwest and could gust as high as 25 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees. The wind will stay out of the northwest at 7 to 13 mph.

