North Ferry officials seeks input on early boat

Are enough Islanders asking for an early boat that would connect them with the 5:25 a.m. Long Island Rail Road westbound service on weekdays? It’s a question North Ferry officials are exploring and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. they’ll be at Town Hall to hear from potential early riders.

If there’s enough interest, a boat would leave Shelter Island at 5:10 a.m., arriving in Greenport in time to make the connection with the train on weekdays.

Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) General Manager Stella Lagudis scheduled the listening session. She explained that the idea was floated 10 or 15 years ago but failed to take hold because there were too few riders interested in an early boat.

The first boat now leaves the Island at 5:40 a.m. except on Mondays or Tuesdays after a three-day weekend when there is a 5:10 a.m. boat. The question is whether to expand that early morning service to every weekday.

“We want to hear from our ridership to gauge interest, potential use and to get a good handle on community demand,” Ms. Lagudis said.

Those who want to weigh in on the subject but are unable to attend the listening session can watch it on Channel 22 and can weigh in by emailing [email protected], Ms. Lagudis said.

