Carey Golf Outing to benefit Camp Adventure

Camp Adventure may have relocated from Camp Quinipet to an upstate location, but the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing, which has long-supported KidsNeedMoRE, the parent organization of the camp, continues its fundraising efforts on the Island.

Camp Adventure offers an annual week-long camp experience for children with life-threatening illnesses and their siblings, while giving a respite to parents.

The annual Golf Outing returns to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Monday, June 17.

The outing also benefits Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program and Fighting Chance, in Sag Harbor. The Outreach Program provides confidential assistance to many families and individuals on the Island throughout the year and is totally supported by charitable donations.

The program helps pay medical bills, heating and utilities, education, transportation and funeral expenses as well as purchasing food and gift cards throughout the year. In the past year, more than $22,000 in goods and services were provided for Islanders in need.

Fighting Chance gives counseling to families with members who are fighting cancer, along with navigation through the healthcare system, medical information resources and assistance with transportation.

The Paul Robert Carey Foundation was founded in memory of Mr. Carey, the seventh son of the late New York Governor Hugh Carey and Helen Owen Carey. Before Paul Carey succumbed to cancer at the age of 38, he served in the Clinton Administration. Throughout his own battle with cancer, he found strength in helping others to fight the disease.

The day begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday with onsite registration at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club followed by a barbecue lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tee off is at 1 p.m. with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

To register for the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing, visit the town website at shelterislandtown.us or KidsNeedMoRE.org. In both cases, registration information is through the events tab. For more information, phone Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or email [email protected]

