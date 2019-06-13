Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On June 4, subsequent to a police investigation of a domestic dispute, Matthew R. Jankite of Brentwood, was arrested for trespassing, 2nd degree harassment, petit larceny and 5th degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was held overnight, arraigned before Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. Orders of protection were issued to the alledged victims in complaints.

On June 9, Matthew V. Petrucci, 30, of Shelter Island, was involved in a motor vehicle accident when he failed to maintain his lane, drove off the roadway and struck a tree on South Ferry Road. After an investigation, he was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol; refusal to take a breath test; and moving from the lane unsafely. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) for medical attention. He was released on his own recognizance and given an appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

On June 7, Alexander Ceballos Rincon of Glen Burnie, Maryland was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a non-hands-free portable electronic device.

Jerzy Tarasiuk of Calverton received a summons on June 8 on North Cartwright Road for speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Kim P. Bonstrom of Shelter Island was ticketed on Ram Island Road on June 10 for driving with a permit in violation of restrictions.

Richardson Colt Hendee of Deep River, Connecticut was ticketed on June 9 near Buoy #7 for having an unregistered motorboat. Vincent P. Feeks of Oceanside was given a summons on June 9 near the South Ferry for imprudent speed.

Scott H. McKay of Southold was ticketed on June 9 near Shell Beach for having an unregistered vessel.

Accidents

On June 8, a vehicle operated by Margaret E. Davis of Shelter Island and a vehicle operated by Michael B. Cashwell of New York City were involved in a minor collision at West Neck Road and North Menantic Road. No injuries were reported and damage was determined to be less than $1,000.

On June 10, a town road sweeper operated by Jeffrey Starzee was backing up on Ram Island Road to prepare the edge of the roadway for black topping when it collided with a Porsche operated by Kim Bonstrom of Shelter Island that was stopped approximately two feet behind the sweeper. The Porsche sustained damage of over $1,000 to its hood.

On June 5, a pickup truck belonging to Michael K. Sorensen of Astoria, while parking on Grand Avenue, backed into a parked car registered to Carole Grand of New York City. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Other Reports

On May 29, a complainant reported what was felt to be harassing behavior that occurred in the Heights. An officer notified the person who had initiated the contact to refrain from harassing behavior in the future.

On June 5, a Silver Beach caller reported having spilled half a bottle of prescription medication and her doctor requested it be confirmed by a police report before refilling the prescription.

Police conducted a well being check June 6 after a caller in the Heights reported a possibly disoriented man not sure of his location. Officers spoke with the man and notified Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services who responded. Medical attention was refused.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted on June 7 in the Center, radar enforcement June 8 in the Cartwright area.

Police were asked to listen to a strange message that was left on a Center caller’s answering machine on June 8. After listening several times to the message, it appeared that the subject was calling the wrong phone number.

There were multiple reports of power outages in the Heights on June 9 after a loud noise was reported.

Animal Incidents

A dog reported at large on Ram Island June 7 was returned by police to the owner. A loose dog was reported in the Cartwright area June 8; the animal control officer was unable to locate the dog.

Responding to reports of a dog barking in Hay Beach on June 9, officers were unable to hear or see a barking dog.

A loose dog reported in Cartwright on June 9 was returned by police to its owner.

Marine Incidents

A caller on June 8 said he noticed an unoccupied vessel in West Neck dragging its anchor and heading for his vessel. While attempting to fend off the approaching vessel, its outboard engine lower unit cut the caller’s anchor line, causing him to lose his anchor and line.

On June 9, after observing a cigarette vessel traveling from the channel towards the Crescent Beach swim area, then doing a 360 degree turn at a high rate of speed not far from the swim buoys and anchored vessels, bay constables followed the boat and escorted it back to the Claudio’s dock. A boating while intoxicated test was performed by the Southold police.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for assistance on June 8 and transported the patient to ELIH.

Alarms

A burglar alarm was activated in West Neck on June 4; police found the residence secure on arrival.

A fire alarm in Hay Beach on June 5 was caused by painters sanding.

On June 6 a gas detector was activated by HVAC workers. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene.

A residential alarm was set off on June 6 in Silver Beach, police found all secure on arrival.

A fire alarm on June 8 was caused by burning food. Police and SIFD responded. There was negative damage and minor smoke observed.

A smoke alarm was activated in Ram Island on June 9 caused by failure to open a fireplace damper, filling the room with smoke. Chief Earl Reiter stated the alarm was appropriate.

On June 10, a fire alarm was activated in West Neck due to an herbal diffuser. Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter was on the scene and deemed the activation appropriate.

Traffic Control Officers

Fourteen parking tickets were issued in the week of June 4 to 10.

