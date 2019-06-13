Bucks general manager resigns

John Spinelli, who signed on with enthusiasm earlier this year as general manager of the Shelter Island Bucks, has resigned less than two weeks into the season.

He wouldn’t talk about his reasons for leaving his post when the Reporter reached him Thursday morning, but said, “It’s best for everybody involved. I wish everybody the best.”



“It’s a personal decision for him,” said Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League President Sandi Kruel. She said Mr. Spinelli had another job and would find it challenging to handle responsibilities in the future.

“I have nothing but the highest regard for him,” Ms. Kruel said. “He got us through the hardest part,” she added, noting that he worked with last year’s general manager, Frank Emmett, and Brian Cass to arrange housing for the Bucks this summer.

The Reporter will bring provide more information as the story develops.



