Supervisor Gerth releases statement on Med Center and Dr. Kelt

Some Islanders, upset that Dr. Peter Kelt will not be part of the Island’s Medical Center when Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital takes over management of the Island facility on January 1, 2020 (see story, “Island Dr. rejected by Stony Brook for Med Center,” June 13), have been calling and writing Stony Brook officials to voice their displeasure.

In response to the protest, Supervisor Gary Gerth released a statement to the Reporter Thursday afternoon:

“It is clear there is a great deal of well-deserved support on Shelter Island for Dr. Peter Kelt. For decades he has cared for the people of Shelter Island and is a friend and neighbor as well as a doctor.

“As supervisor, I have a great respect for Dr. Kelt, and hope that he remains here on the Island.

“Anyone who wants to express support can contact me at 631) 749-0015 or at [email protected]. I am asking that comments be directed to me or to the town and not to Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital.

“We are still in negotiations for their potential future takeover of the medical center and I would hate to see it lie empty because we drove away the best candidate to provide medical care into the future.”

