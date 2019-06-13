What’s happening around the Island

Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

KIDS IN NATURE

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Colors of Nature” to get crafty with leaves, do a scavenger hunt and have a snack on Thursday, June 13, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its artist-faculty led Chamber Music Master Class concert Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m., at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus. Free, open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, email [email protected]

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert on Friday, June 14, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

10K PASTA PARTY

The 10K annual Pasta Party takes place on Friday, June 14, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Legion Hall, featuring dinner prepared by Stars Cafe with food provided by Fresh Direct. Guests have the option to eat in or take food to go and a gluten free option is available. Fee: $15 per-person or $30 per family. Help support the 6th and 7th grades of Shelter Island School.

ARCHAEOLOGICAL DIG

On Saturday, June 15, through Friday, June 28, Sylvester Manor is hosting an archaeological dig in the Manor’s garden. sylvestermanor.org.

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor is offering guided tours of the Manor House and exhibition tours on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission: $25. sylvestermanor.org.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert on Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SHELTER ISLAND 10K/5K

The Shelter Island 10K/5K begins on Saturday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. Admission: 10K run, $40; 5K run/walk $30, kids under 14, $15. Register: elitefeats.com.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concert on Saturday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

GOLF BENEFIT

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Monday, June 17, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 am.; BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; tee off at 1 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. The outing benefits the Paul Robert Carey Foundation and its local grantees: Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program; Fighting Chance and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure. For more information, contact Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or [email protected]

NEXT WEEK

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor is offering self-guided Manor House and exhibition tours Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $10. sylvestermanor.org.

CRAFTY KIDS

Kids in grades K to 5 can make arts and crafts at the Shelter Island Youth Center Bethany Ortmann from on Friday, June 21, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

FOODIE FRIDAY

Sylvester Manor is offering Foodie Friday on June 21, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the farmstand. The evening features Homeslice Pizza with tastings and take-out pizza sale.

AUTHOR LUNCHEON

A book and author luncheon with author Adriana Trigiani and journalist Willie Geist sponsored by the Shelter Island Library will take place on Saturday, June 22, at noon at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Admission: $75. Tickets are available at the Library and at silibrarybookandauthor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the Library.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

COMING UP

HAY BEACH PARTY

Hay Beach Association members unite! The Annual Members’ Free Cocktail Party will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s party is sponsored by the HBPOA and will be graciously hosted by members Jodi Sisley and Bill Mastro at their home on 11 Great Circle Drive.

The association invites Islanders to attend this free cocktail party and meet their neighbors and fellow HBPOA members. They will only accept RSVPs to Bob Fredericks, HBPOA President, at (631) 749-1972 by June 15th.

FARM BENEFIT

Sylvester Manor’s eighth annual Farm to Table Benefit will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Manor. The benefit raises funds to support seasonal programs and produce grown on the grounds. It will feature a silent auction, local wine, live music by Brian Ripps and Friends and food by North Fork caterer Plated Simply. Tickets: (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org, [email protected]

BLESSING OF THE PETS

The annual Blessing of the Pets will take place on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 11 a.m. in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle with Father Peter DeSanctis blessing all pets. All are welcome. There will be prizes, contests and a pet parade. Rain or shine.

PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party on Saturday, July 6 at the home of Dr. Karen Brush in Westmoreland from 5 to 7 p.m.

GARDEN FUN

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “Trees For Home Landscapes” in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, July 10, at noon. Tim Purtell, president of Shelter Island Friends of Trees, will speak about recommended trees for planting in home landscapes and benefits of trees in gardens.

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

Save the date for the seventh annual Black & White Benefit presented by Shelter Island Historical Society’s on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Details: black&[email protected] Tickets will be available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

TIME TRAVELERS

The Time Travelers youth program presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society will run from Monday, July 29, through Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m .to noon on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Time Travelers is a week-long, half-day youth program for ages 6 to 12. Participants journey back in time to explore the story of Shelter Island through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games. Details: shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers or email [email protected]

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and the sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $55. Tickets will be on sale at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Firemen’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris found. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. (631) 749-1001.

across the moat

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, and beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds will go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

Comments

comments