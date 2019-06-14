The race begins promptly at 5:30 p.m.

As of early this week, there were 1,450 runners and walkers signed up to participate in Saturday’s 40th Annual Shelter Island 10k Run/5k Run/Walk with many more expected to register before the race is started.

The race that started as a small event boasts of having Olympians Joan Benoit-Samuelson, Bill Rodgers, Kyle Heffner, Benji Durden and the husband-and-wife team of legendary runners Kim Jones and Jon Sinclair. In addition, there are 15 other elite runners registered to compete.

For the first time, the pre-race radio interviews that Dr. Frank Adipietro has done on the Friday before the race will instead be pre-taped by Bold Broadcasting in East Hampton and broadcast on WELI 104.7 at 6 p.m., Friday evening.

Those running or walking can register online or in person on race day, but all registrations close at 4 p.m., Saturday. After that, others can join the race, but they won’t have bibs bearing numbers to identify them and their times won’t be tracked.

Runners pay a $40 entry fee while walkers are charged $30 up to race day when the fees increase by $10 each.

Checks made out to S.I. Run Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 266, Shelter Island, New York 11964 are accepted but credit cards may be used at the in-person registration site in the Shelter Island School gymnasium on Saturday.

Hampton Jitney is providing free shuttle service from both North and South ferries between 1 and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Here is the schedule of events:

Friday, June 14, 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Pre-race Pasta Buffet provided by Stars Café at the American Legion Hall. For advance reservations the cost is $15 or $20 at the door, $5 for children under 12 and $30 for a family. Shelter Island residents pay $15.

Saturday, June 15: All events start in the area between the Legion Hall and Shelter Island School unless otherwise stated:

3:30 p.m. bounce castles, games and crafts, free vendor samples and swag and complimentary massages by Lexson Therapy

4 p.m. Fiske Field – Free Kids Fun Run with medals for all participants

4:30 p.m. Pre-race stretching clinic at the starting line in front of the school with Suzette Smith

5:30 p.m. Start of the 10k

5:50 p.m. Start of the 5k Run/Walk

7 p.m. Awards Ceremony

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Post-Race Festival featuring complimentary barbecue for participants, food truck offers for others and music by Points East

