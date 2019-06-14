Shelter Island Reporter Obituaries: Kneeland, Ross

Virginia Lorraine Kneeland, 53, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away with her family by her side, on June 6, 2019. Born November 6, 1965 in Madison, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late George Jackson Kneeland, Jr. and is survived by her mother Janet D’Amato and her step-father Donald D’Amato of Shelter Island.

Virginia was a mail clerk for the Montgomery County, Maryland, Board of Education, where she retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed dancing and loved babies, especially her own nieces and nephews, bowling and cooking. She was an avid New York Giants fan. Virginia also loved spending time with family and friends, especially on Shelter Island, and, her family said, with her amazing smile, she wanted to make others laugh and smile.

Along with her mother and step-father, she is survived by her brother George J. Kneeland, III of Shelter Island, sister Louise Byrnes of Exton, Pennsylvania, brother Donald A. D’Amato (Shamoli) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, brother John D. Kneeland (Heather) of Sag Harbor, brother Robert D’Amato (Valeria) of Kensington, Maryland; several nieces and nephews; and her roommates Susan A., Karen Z. and Liz W.

A memorial Mass and burial service will be held on Shelter Island later this summer. Memorial donations may be sent to charities for children of the donor’s choice.

Dorothy Ross

Dorothy Ross passed away on June 1st at the age of 82. Dorothy, or Dot as her friends called her, was born in Maine on August 7, 1936.

She was predeceased by her first husband Earl Price and, many years later, second husband Werner Ross. Dot is survived by her brother Al, sister Mildred and her four children: Kathleen, Norman, Debbie, and Ingrid. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

As a young adult, Dot moved to Shelter Island where she would reside and raise her family. Her house on Cartwright Road became home base for her ever-growing family through the years. Dot’s grandson Robert eventually came to stay with her, and the two developed a special bond. From her family home, she also ran Dorothy’s Beauty Salon for many decades, right up until her sudden passing.

She was very involved in the Shelter Island community as a member of: the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Shelter Island Country Club, and St. Mary’s Church. St. Mary’s Church held a special spot in Dot’s heart, as did the clergy and her fellow church members. She was a fixture working the annual ham dinner, and helping with the Christmas fair.

When she was not immersed in community affairs or working in the beauty shop, she was often helping friends and neighbors. Dot did not let anything slow her down, her family recalled, or stop her from doing what she loved.

She was an inspiration to so many who knew her, and continues to be a role model for her family.

Please come join us as we say good-bye to one heck of a lady. Someone who never failed to remind us that a little “Shelter Island air” is the answer to everything.

A service celebrating Dot’s life will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

