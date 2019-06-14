Looking for live music on Shelter Island? Read on for a listing of summer sounds.

TGIF! Over at Isola Bar & Restaurant, Sara Mundy plays live music every Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. Kick back with a cocktail and a taste of modern Italian cuisine while enjoying the Islander’s music.

The Ram’s Head Inn presents Sunday Jazz through Columbus Day Weekend from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The evening features live jazz in the lounge, cocktails al fresco and farm-to-table dining.

The Perlman Music Program presents four Chamber Music Workshop Celebration Concerts on the Island this weekend. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with a concert marathon on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. The concerts take place at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus and are free and open to the public. Details: (212) 877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Comments

comments