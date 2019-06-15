What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected]sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Eagle-eyed young Willam Marshall was the first to identify the handsome scoreboard at Fiske Field (see below), dedicated to Coach Ken Lewis Sr. William said it was an easy one because he plays ball right near the scoreboard.

Georgiana Ketcham got the right answer on our website and Tom Speeches wrote to us with the correct ID, noting that “Ken loved baseball and supported the teams.”

Richard Loper and Alfred Roberts commented on our Facebook page, with Alfred writing: “Ken was very special and did much good for Shelter Island. We miss him.”

