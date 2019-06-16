Police Dept gets reaccreditation

The Shelter Island Police Department has been re-accredited by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services. The department first won accreditation in 2009.

Chief Jim Read and Sergeant Terrence LeGrady were in Albany on June 6 to receive the certificates for the re-accreditation.

“We want to be as professional as possible,” Chief Read said, explaining that there are 110 standards set up by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services for what are considered best practices. Among them are standards for training, use of force, equipment, facilities and methods of financing and accounting.

Accreditation assures residents and visitors the department is what they expect and deserve a well run police department to be, the chief said.

“I am especially proud of the heard work of the men and women who work for the police department, Chief Read said. “Their commitment to excellence was clearly noted by the assessors who spent three days going through our agency’s operational standards and practices.”

