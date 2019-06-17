Gerth: Call me, not Stony Brook about Kelt

Opening the June 14 Town Board Meeting, Supervisor Gary Gerth asked residents who are upset that Dr. Peter Kelt won’t be part of the Island’s Medical Center when Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital takes over management on January 1, 2020, to call, write or visit him at Town Hall.

This will have more affect than calling and writing Stony Brook officials to voice their displeasure, Mr. Gerth said.

“After 40 years of Dr. Kelt here — at least twice he saved my life — many of us want him to continue” at the Medical Center, the supervisor said. He added that he and his colleagues on the Town Board are in negotiations with Stony Brook and “we will put forward our recommendations.”

He described the negotiations as “very sensitive,” but he’s encouraged at the progress the town is making.

There is strong support to retain Dr. Kelt at the Medical Center, Mr. Gerth said, and also support for Island resident Dr. Josh Potter to join Dr. Nathanael Desire at the Center.

“We’re open to any ideas. I’m the point man,” the supervisor said, “Please, any questions, issues or recommendations — come in and talk to me.”

Comments

comments