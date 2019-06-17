‘Green Light NY’ bill passes New York State Assembly

A bill that would permit undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses passed in the State Assembly last week.

Green Light NY, formally known as the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, passed by an 86-47 vote and now awaits a vote in the state Senate.

It’s unclear when that vote might take place as the legislative session ends on June 19.

The bill would allow undocumented immigrants access to the “standard” license, one of three license types the federal government will unveil in October 2020.

Minerva Perez, executive director of Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island, said Thursday that she was thankful the bill passed. “The East End of the Island has no viable public transportation and is virtually unlivable without a car,” she said. “Having licensed and insured drivers on the road is safer for all.”

Historically, undocumented residents in New York were allowed to have driver’s licenses if they passed the required tests and proved their residency. In 2001, former governor George Pataki reversed the measure via executive order.

Currently, only 12 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico allow undocumented immigrants to have driver’s licenses.

Supporters of the legislation launched a statewide lobbying effort this spring. At a rally held in Riverhead in March, more than a hundred people marched down Roanoke Avenue to Main Street and then east all the way to Route 58, ending at the Department of Motor Vehicles parking lot. Organizers said that allowing all New York residents, regardless of immigration status, access to driver’s licenses would improve public safety, provide a boost to the state’s economy and allow immigrants to navigate their communities without fear.

Data from the Fiscal Policy Institute suggests that 51,000 undocumented Long Islanders could be impacted by the bill and the state could receive an estimated $57 million in new revenue.

Under the legislation, undocumented license applicants must pass a driving test and be made aware of traffic laws to help ensure they are operating registered, inspected and insured vehicles.

Increased fees generated from new licenses would continue to be earmarked for the dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust fund, which helps fix transportation infrastructure, officials said.

Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) indicated he would vote against the bill, issuing this statement: “I was a member of a NYS Senate Task Force on Immigration and I have studied this issue. I remain steadfast in my position that granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants is a clear threat to public safety and sends a wrong message to hardworking, law-abiding New Yorkers.”

Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) cited public safety as his reason for supporting the bill. He also noted that public transportation isn’t widely available on the East End.

“For undocumented New Yorkers, they take a risk each time they need to drive because our current laws bar them from doing so. By removing these barriers, we can help them go about their daily lives while improving road safety and boosting local economies. It’s smart policy and helps ensure no one is pushed further into the shadows,” Mr. Thiele said in a statement. “We can’t get sidetracked by fear, rumors or bigotry — we need to focus on the facts, and the facts tell us loud and clear that making sure everyone on the road has a driver’s license makes us all safer.”

He noted that the local economy depends on immigrants being economically self-sufficient and emphasized that the legislation does not impact voting rights, Enhanced or Real-ID licenses which will soon be needed for air travel or federal immigration laws or status.

Ms. Perez called for the senate and Governor Andrew Cuomo to act. “The fact that some politicians are using this basic piece of legislation to further divisive rhetoric or hide behind it is a shame,” she said.

