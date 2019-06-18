Shelter Island obituary: Renate M. Biamonti

Renate M. Biamonti (nee Weinbrenner), 91, of Summit, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at her home on June 11, 2019.

A Funeral Mass was to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Isle Church at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial, 7 Summit Avenue, Summit, New Jersey. To send condolences please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com.

Renate was born in Prague to Karl Borromeus Weinbrenner and Leopoldine Weinbrenner (nee Joch). She attended the University of Vienna and Sorbonne University in Paris. She was an executive assistant at GTE (now known as Verizon) in Stamford, Connecticut.

Renate loved animals and spending time with her family and friends. Her family said she especially loved being at her favorite place, Shelter Island, where she created many special memories with her family over the years.

Renate is survived by her beloved daughter, Clelia Biamonti, son-in-law Adam Psichos and cherished grandson George Psichos.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Renate’s memory to the Overlook Foundation, 36 Upper Overlook Road, Summit, NJ 07901, overlookfoundation.org/ or any animal charity of your choice.

