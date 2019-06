There’s a chance of showers and sprinkles before noon today on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with patchy fog and.

There’s the possibility of a thunderstorm early this afternoon and mostly showers the rest of the day.

The high temperature will be 67 degrees with a calm wind from the east at 6 to 7 mph, according to the NWS.

Showery weather will remain tonight with temperatures staying in the mid-60s, and the wind staying calm from the east.

Comments

comments