South Ferry fare hike takes effect Friday

After the Suffolk County Legislature approved a rate hike for South Ferry late Tuesday afternoon, new fares will take effect Friday.

The new rates favor Islanders and those who commute to work in the town. Residents can buy a 10 round-trip card for $65 instead of the $60 they have been paying.

But those cards can be used for 20 one-way trips, meaning residents wouldn’t have to be returning the same day to use one of those tickets. It’s expected to provide more flexibility, particularly for second homeowners who may come out on a Friday but not leave until Sunday or Monday, according to Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Morehead.

Commuter passes that were $25 for five days would increase to $27, while the six-day commuter pass would increase from $30 to $33. Cars and four-wheel trucks under 22 feet would see their fares go from $14 to $15 for a one-way trip and from $17 to $20 for a round trip.

As for the non-residents, a 10-trip one-way booklet that has cost $80 would cost $90, while a 10 round-trip book would cost $120, up from $98.

A full list of the new fares appears on South Ferry’s website.

