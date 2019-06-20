First-timer takes the 10K step-by-step

Until Saturday, I only enjoyed running when chasing something.

I’ve played soccer my entire life and I box in college. When I’m chasing soccer balls or dodging blows, I can run and be active all day. Otherwise, let’s just say — to put it mildly — I find running not an enjoyable enterprise.

But for the 40th Anniversary of the Shelter Island 10K, the Reporter has assigned me, the summer intern, to run and represent the paper in the great race.

Fun fact about running: An early version of the treadmill was invented in England as a means to reform prisoners who had to run every day and all day. In the 19th century, it was deemed cruel and unusual punishment for prisoners. In the 1970s, it was re-marketed as a fitness machine. I rest my case.

The one thing that’s been consistent throughout the 40 years of the 10K is the town and the wider East End community bring such a supportive and encouraging energy, that even first-time runners like me feel inspired to make a go of it.

This sentiment is reflected in the crowd. Waiting for the gun in the crowd of runners, there’s a carnival atmosphere that gives me and everyone around me a rush of pure adrenaline.

Bang!

We’re off at the Wilson Traffic Circle in the Center, pounding east down Route 114, heading for St. Mary’s Road, where ringing bells from the church’s bell tower are greeting us. Or at least St. Mary’s lies somewhere just ahead, behind the two steep hills I have yet to climb.

Kilometer 2

The beginning of the race starts with idyllic scenes. Crowds of cheering people on either side of the road push me forward. Even more reassuring is the first part of the race is mostly downhill. I’m told not to go too fast on this slope because, as 10K veterans tell you, the course will soon start uphill. But, hey, I’m young, I’m fresh, and I’m pushing myself farther up the pack.

Kilometer 3-4

The third and fourth kilometers punish me for my naivete, as the road comes to a peak before gradually descending back to sea level.

Kilometer 5-6

The third mile takes us up Manhanset Road to the edge of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, the most scenic segment of the race, where the beauty of Shelter Island, rather than the athletes, becomes the center of attention.

More importantly, the shimmering waters of the bay distract me from the hills up ahead. But I’m sweating. As in wringing wet. My breathing is getting heavier and heavier. I’m becoming aware of the many over-70-year-olds, steadily, but surely passing me and receding into the distance ahead.

Did I really say I was young and fresh?

Kilometer 7-8

My lungs are struggling to keep up with the rest of my body. I feel and hear my heart pounding in my chest. My legs are starting to ache. But like the surrounding runners, I press on.

Kilometer 9

Leaving Route 114 and turning onto Midway Road lies the final and most inspiring part of the course.

On turning onto Midway I start seeing hundreds of flags marking “Joey’s Mile,” honoring and remembering U.S. Army First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, killed in action in Afghanistan. The road is peaceful and a few groups of people are cheering us on.

When the cheering fades, all I hear is wind in the trees and the steady patter of a dozen runners’ feet hitting the pavement.

Kilometer 10

The Shelter Island 10K attracts world-class professional runners, many looking to lock up some prize money. But I belong to the majority in the race who are happy to have just crossed the finish line at Fiske Field.

And it’s here, at the finish, that attracts the true spirit of Shelter Island, and makes the 10 kilometers worth running. The crowd at the field is enthusiastic, gleeful and steadfast in their support of the runners and the charitable causes they represent.

Across the line, I join the euphoria of everyone.

Comments

comments