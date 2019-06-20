Island calendar: June 20, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class: With June Shatken. Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All That has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Kid fun: Kids in grades K to 5 can make arts and crafts at the Shelter Island Youth Center with Bethany Ortmann from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

Foodie Friday: Sylvester Manor is offering Foodie Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the farmstand. The evening features Homeslice Pizza with tastings and take-out pizza sale.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All That has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Fireworks: A benefit for the 62nd annual Shelter Island Fireworks show will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sunset Beach. The evening will feature an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, music and raffles. Admission is $75 in advance or $100 at the door. For tickets and details visit shelterislandfireworks.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Kayak: Mashomack Preserve offers its Early Summer Kayak Trip from 9 a.m. to noon. Get a peek at Mashomack’s beaches by kayak as the gentle greens of early summer grace the shoreline. Look for nesting osprey, emerging marine life and other natural phenomenon. Admission is $45 which includes all necessary equipment.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All That has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Author luncheon: A book and author luncheon with author Adriana Trigiani and journalist Willie Geist sponsored by the Shelter Island Library will take place at noon at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Admission: $75. Tickets are available at the Library and at silibrarybookandauthor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the Library.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Pest control: Sylvester Manor presents Pests and Pest Management in Long Island Agriculture from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. It is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

June 24: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

July 8: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

July 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

July 13: Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

