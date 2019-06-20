Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Steven Paul Bartilucci, 36, of Shelter Island was arrested for 3rd degree assault following an incident in the early morning hours of June 16. He was held overnight and arraigned at Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. The victim was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) and transferred to University Hospital at Stony Brook for head trauma. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. The investigation remains active.

Summonses

Andrew P. Hines of Kiawah Island, South Carolina was ticketed on June 14 for having an unregistered motor boat in West Neck Harbor.

Segundo M. Guaman of Flushing, Segundo G. Terecela of Corona and Manuel E. Lopez of Queens received summonses on June 16 for fishing without a valid license off Bootleggers Alley.

Burak Firik of Corona was ticketed in West Neck Harbor on June 15 for failure to display numbers on a vessel.

Mayor Melecio of Greenport was ticketed on June 19 for fishing without a permit off Highberry Lane.

Thomas J. Lenzer of Shelter Island was issued a summons for unreasonable noise on June 16.

Adam M. Bundy of Shelter Island was ticketed on South Ferry Road on June 11 for driving while using a non-hands-free device.

Kamil Wasilewski of Brooklyn received a summons on June 16 on North Ferry Road for inadequate stop lamps.

Elmer O. Morales of Peconic was ticketed on June 16 on West Neck Road for failure to keep right and unlicensed operation.

Domingo Gil of Shelter Island was ticketed on June 13 for speed not reasonable and prudent and for unlicensed driving. He was driving northbound on Great Circle Drive in Hay Beach above the speed limit when a deer ran out, causing him to exit the roadway and collide with a tree. After the collision his vehicle rolled to its side and ended upright. There was extensive damage to the car as well as the tree.

Other Reports

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center and radar enforcement in the Heights on June 11; radar enforcement in South Ferry on June 12; and distracted driving enforcement on June 16 in the Center.

On June 12, Catherine Rasmussen reported that her jeep’s hood had opened when she was driving. The car had recently been repaired and she said the repair shop had failed to secure the hood, causing damage that was estimated to be under $1,000. The automotive shop agreed to cover the damage.

Police responded to a call about smoldering logs at a Ram Island location on June 15. They found tree trunks actively burning and smoking. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which was possibly from a bonfire left unattended.

On June 17, police officers conducted traffic and safety details for the annual 10K race. A child who was separated from her parents during the race was reunited with her father after he contacted the police.

On June 17, a caller reported that her vehicle was struck while parked sometime during the day, either in the Heights or the IGA parking lot. Police reviewed surveillance video from the IGA and determined it had not occurred there. The left front bumper had sustained damage over $1,000.

Animal Incidents

On June 11, a Center caller reported finding a dead turtle in a pond with holes in its shell.

Following a call on June 14 from a Center caller reporting a dog at large, officers recognized the dog and contacted the owner. Police advised the owner of laws pertaining to dogs and warned that future violations would result in enforcement action. Later officers were able to capture the dog and return it to the owner.

A call on June 15 of a dog at large resulted in an officer locating the dog and placing it in the Harbor View home of its owner, who was not home at the time.

On June 17, a Center caller reported barking dogs. The animal control officer contacted the owner, who said she would feed the dogs to calm them down. The officer remained outside until they stopped barking.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on June 13, 14 and 15. Three patients were transported to ELIH.

Traffic Control Officers

10 parking tickets were issued this week.

