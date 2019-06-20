What’s happening around the Island

Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor is offering self-guided Manor House and exhibition tours of “All that Has Been: Our Roots Revealed: on Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; and Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: $10. sylvestermanor.org.

GREAT DECISIONS

The Middle East: Regional Disorder is the title of the next Great Decisions at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m.

CRAFTY KIDS

Kids in grades K to 5 can make arts and crafts at the Shelter Island Youth Center with Bethany Ortmann on Friday, June 21, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Center, parents pick up at the Center. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

FOODIE FRIDAY

Sylvester Manor is offering Foodie Friday on June 21, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the farmstand. The evening features Homeslice Pizza with tastings and take-out pizza sale.

SUPPORT THE FIREWORKS

A benefit for the 62nd annual Shelter Island Fireworks show will take place Friday, June 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sunset Beach. The evening will feature an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, music and raffles. Admission is $75 in advance or $100 at the door. For tickets and details visit shelterislandfireworks.com.

KAYAK MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve offers its Early Summer Kayak Trip on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Get a peek at Mashomack’s beaches by kayak as the gentle greens of early summer grace the shoreline. Look for nesting osprey, emerging marine life and other natural phenomena. Admission is $45 which includes all necessary equipment.

AUTHOR LUNCHEON

A book and author luncheon with author Adriana Trigiani and journalist Willie Geist sponsored by the Shelter Island Library will take place on Saturday, June 22, at noon at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Admission: $75. Tickets are available at the Library and at silibrarybookandauthor.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds benefit the Library.

WORKSHOP

Sylvester Manor presents Pests and Pest Management in Long Island Agriculture on Tuesday, June 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. It is free and open to the public.

LITERARY CLUB

The Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable gathers at the Library on Tuesday, June 25 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Library will feature Walter Wisniewski and Allison Vanaski, authors of “The Millionaire Within” at its next Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Young artist participants close the Chamber Music Workshop with chamber music masterworks in a four-concert chamber music marathon at the Clark Arts Center. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

HAY BEACH PARTY

The Annual Hay Beach Association Members Free Cocktail Party will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s party is sponsored by the HBPOA and will be hosted by members Jodi Sisley and Bill Mastro at their home on 11 Great Circle Drive.

The association invites Islanders to attend this free cocktail party and meet their neighbors and fellow HBPOA members.

FARM BENEFIT

Sylvester Manor’s eighth annual Farm to Table Benefit will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Manor. The benefit raises funds to support seasonal programs and produce grown on the grounds. It will feature a silent auction, local wine, live music by Brian Ripps and Friends and food by North Fork caterer Plated Simply. Tickets: (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org, [email protected]

GRAVESTONE TOUR

Open-gate self-guided tour of Revolutionary War Patriots’ gravestones at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Cemeteries on Rte. 114 on July 4th, 2019, from 10 am to 12 noon. Honor those who helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today. Karen Kiaer, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Historian, and Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary Regent will be available to answer questions. Karen Kiaer (631) 749-1853 or Joyce Bowditch-Bausman at (631) 749-1203.

COMING UP

BLESSING OF THE PETS

The annual Blessing of the Pets will take place on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 11 a.m. in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle with Father Peter DeSanctis blessing all pets. All are welcome. There will be prizes, contests and a pet parade. Rain or shine.

PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party on Saturday, July 6 at the home of Dr. Karen Brush in Westmoreland from 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring music, wine, refreshments and silent auction.

GARDEN FUN

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “Trees For Home Landscapes” in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, July 10, at noon. Tim Purtell, president of Shelter Island Friends of Trees, will speak about recommended trees for planting in home landscapes and benefits of trees in gardens.

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

Save the date for the seventh annual Black & White Benefit presented by Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Details: black&[email protected] Tickets will be available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and the sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $55. Tickets will be on sale at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Firemen’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris found. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. (631) 749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, and beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds will go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

Comments

comments