A lively conversation — Book and Author Luncheon

The Shelter Island Public Library has arranged for popular novelist Adriana Trigiani to appear at their annual Book and Author Luncheon on Saturday, June 22 at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

The bestselling author has published a novel every year since 2000, comprising 17 works of fiction and non-fiction. She is also a television writer, film director and entrepreneur based in New York City.

Her novels include “Tony’s Wife,” “Kiss Carlo,” “All the Stars in the Heavens,” “The Shoemaker’s Wife,” “The Queen of the Big Time” and several others. She is co-founder of The Origin Project, an in-school writing program that serves over a thousand students in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia.

Described by The New York Times as “a comedy writer with a heart of gold,” she is the award-winning director of the documentary film, “Queens of the Big Time.”

Ms. Trigiani will engage in a conversation with journalist Willie Geist, a close friend of the author. Mr. Geist, whose parents have had a home on Shelter Island for several years, is anchor of NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist and co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Tickets for the fundraising luncheon are $75 per person and are available at the Library Circulation Desk of online at https://silibrarybookandauthor.brownpapertickets.com/

