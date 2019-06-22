Reporter Letters to the Editor

Work together

To the Editor:

It is incumbent on the supervisor and the Town Board to ensure the economic viability of our community. For a business to thrive on Shelter Island, it must overcome numerous obstacles out of its control; including competition from neighboring towns and the weather. I have met with several small business owners and they are extremely nervous, bordering on the pessimistic regarding their future. Long Island tourism is a nearly $6 billion industry and we must continually find ways to tap into that and compete.

People who wish to experience the Island and people who choose to rent for the weekend are not the enemy. Short-term visitors and second homeowners are vital. The more people who are exposed to this beautiful jewel will fall in love with Shelter Island just as we have. Those who wish to experience all the Island can offer should be welcomed because the chances are very good that they will return, perhaps purchase one of the nearly 200 homes that are for sale and eventually become active in the community. Many reading this letter have followed or know somebody who has followed that template. New people bringing new ideas and experiences to the table will make our community stronger.

I fought to have the “Homesteaders Hardship Exemption” included in the current law. It is an absolute necessity for many Islanders who wish to call this Island their home. I voted to appoint Arthur Bloom as the new ordinance inspector. And while I do not believe everything in this current law is beneficial to our economy or culture, I do believe the rule of law must be followed. However, excessive fines and the possibility of prison as punishment is anathema to our community’s ethos.

We have survived hundreds of years without stringent rental laws. I understand and support the need for common sense regulations. Preserving the quality of the community has many facets; it includes everything from respecting your neighbor’s rights to a family using their rental fees to improve their home.

As supervisor, there is one lesson that has been continually reinforced — honorable people can have differing opinions. This is especially true when it comes to the Short-Term Rental Law.

From the water crisis to deer management plan to strengthening our infrastructure, we have much work to do and many challenges to face. The time has come to look forward, to work together and return to civility.

Gary Gerth

Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Deepest gratitude

To the Editor:

I would like to send a very special and heartfelt thank you to Ron and Mary Wilson, and Billy Banks. Because of their contributions to the Legion this past weekend, everything went off without a hitch. They are an enormous reason why the Pasta Dinner was so successful.

Once again, my deepest gratitude and appreciation.

Brian Sherman

Superintendent, Highway Department of Shelter Island

Protecting Dr. Kelt

To the Editor:

In 1983, as my wife and I were preparing to have our second child at home, I mentioned this to the newly arrived doctor, Pete Kelt, during one of my first office visits, and then asked him if he wanted to take part in the delivery. He opted out of any official capacity but said, “Yeah, uh … well…let’s see….you know, why don’t you give me a call when things are happening and I’ll come over anyway.”

So shortly after midnight on September 13, I did just that, and less than 10 minutes later Pete padded up the stairs in his pajamas. Adam had arrived just minutes before. After telling the midwife how impressed he was with all the equipment and supplies she evidently took with her for every delivery, and then seeing all was in order, he bid us good night (morning) and went back to bed.

Peter Kelt has been my doctor since he arrived 37 years ago, and I have trusted no one else for my medical care. Three years residency requirement? Please. Dr. Kelt has forgotten more than most of these new kids on the block will ever know. He could write a book on tick-borne diseases. The short-sighted and insensitive decision not to have him continue with Stony Brook University Hospital will leave Shelter Island without the doctor who knows them best (“Island Dr. rejected by Stony Brook for Med Center,” June 13).

It is just a crying shame that sound medical administration has been so compromised by corporate decisions that are based on the bottom line, rather than the needs of the community.

The Shelter Island Town Board needs to show some guts and get tougher in negotiations with Stony Brook, and they and/or the Reporter should provide contact information for anyone who wants to protest this decision.

We wring our hands over the threats to natural resources, but don’t do enough to protect the human ones.

Tom Hashagen

Shelter Island

Worth fighting for

To the Editor:

Dedicated, brilliant, accurate, kind-hearted, compassionate, dilligent, hard-working, sincere, highly experienced, Dr. Peter Kelt. (And his incredible wife, Jean). Stay with this island — we need you for another 37 years.

Let’s let Stony Brook know Shelter Island needs Dr. Kelt. Please email [email protected], and contact Florence Moore to sign the petition this week to let your voice be heard. Dr. Kelt deserves to stay. He’s worth fighting for.

Kathryn Klenawicus

Shelter Island

Preposterous

To the Editor:

On June 13, 2019 the Reporter informed us that Stony Brook was throwing Dr. Kelt under the bus.

Let’s be clear. I quote: “Big corporate medicine said, ‘Screw you,’ to Shelter Island” and Dr. Kelt’s patients. Dr.Kelt was “passed over by university hospital after a 37-year practice . . . The reasoning behind Stony Brook’s decision about Dr. Kelt is because he’s not board certified and has one year of residency, not the three years now required” — by whom? Not by NYU Winthrop Hospital/ NYU Langone Health, apparently. Are you kidding us? Thirty-seven years of practice and experience are not worth two years of residency?

“We all love him . . . It’s very frustrating.” Indeed it is, and preposterous.

“It is expect[ed] that by January 1, Dr. [X . . .] will remain on a part-time basis and another doctor will be assigned along with nurse practitioners and physician assistants.” Expected?

“In August 2020, when resident doctor [Y] completes his residency, he is likely to be brought into the mix. There are still details to be worked out.” Likely, details to be worked out.

“Mr. Gerth said he favors Islanders letting Stony Brook officials know their feelings about not including Dr. Kelt in the mix.” Yes, but Mr. Gerth [also] said “Stony Brook requires that the names of its officials with whom the town has been negotiating not be revealed.”

How then could Islanders possibly let “Stony Brook officials know their feelings” about anything, like including “the Island’s main medical provider for almost four decades in the mix,” as though concocting a salad were the issue. “ ‘It’s all a slap in the face,’ Dr. Kelt said about Stony Brook’s plans.” It sure is. Stuff happens, eh. Sure does.

So it goes . . .

Claudia Hendricks, Roger McKeon, Joseph Murphy and Christine Pelletier

Keep Dr. Kelt

To the Editor:

I was shocked to read in last week’s Reporter that Dr. Kelt, who has been servicing us so well for so many years, should leave his present office to be replaced by a doctor who is part of a big medical group. I hope that someone younger than me can start a petition to reverse this disgraceful decision.

If we cannot change this decision, I, for my part, am ready to contribute to any effort to help Dr. Kelt stay on Shelter Island.

Josetta Schoellkopf

Shelter Island

Honesty and integrity

To the Editor:

In my letter in last week’s Reporter, I wrote that “… Mr. Colligan was the chief author…” of the STR law. Without notice or my consent, my letter was printed as “… Mr. Colligan was one of the authors…” This changed the focus and direction of my letter. I wrote that Mr. Colligan has “ordered” the public to not make personal attacks. The Reporter changed “ordered” to “asked.”

It seems that mollifying Mr. Colligan is more important than free speech.

In the same issue, the Reporter inserted words into the letter written by Shelly d’Arcambal, also without her permission. The context of her letter was reversed. Also, her quote of Mr. Colligan wasn’t exact but it is effectively what he said. Opinion letters shouldn’t be changed by the Reporter and rewritten to fit their agenda.

These deliberate changes weren’t typo mistakes or corrections. I had to laugh when I read the editor’s note stating, “No letter or comments are censored.”

Letters to the editor are opinions and are not held to the same standard for accuracy that actual journalism requires. It is interesting that these censored and falsified letters were published the day before the final town meeting about the STR rental law.

The Reporter is our only press outlet here. Since they chose to not stay neutral on policy issues, the only counterpoint to their editorials are letters to the editor. Letters are a good bellwether of Island opinion. Writing a letter is the best way to gather your thoughts and make a logical argument about an issue to the community, if not the Town Board.

If we cannot trust the Reporter to print these letters as written, then how can we trust what they report or decide not to report? Integrity and accuracy in journalism is everything.

The editorial in last week’s issue criticized those charging the board as “creating a totalitarian state,” writing “which would be comical if it weren’t a sign of something unhinged.” Hypocritically, the editor also criticized “personal attacks” and called for “fairness and maturity.”

In a “totalitarian state,” the press colludes with the government in order to control the population by diminishing their freedoms. That can’t happen here.

I hope that the Reporter will print this letter as written and explain why letters were misrepresented and why the readership was misled.

Vincent Novak

New York, New York

—Editor’s note: Mr. Novak is correct. In the editing process, in the two instances cited, words were changed and the Reporter regrets the action. Letter writers are entitled to their opinions, and should be freely expressed. Our apologies to Mr. Novak.

Early boat

To the Editor:

If I could respond to the recent invitation of public interest for an early ferry to meet the morning train, as per a recent post on North Ferry service. I wish to note, however long overdue, the request to assess the need for possible ridership on the North Ferry in regard to meeting the outgoing morning train. I must say any assessment has never been the point of providing this service.

As a business consideration, one would of course understand this aspect of the amount of paying ridership. On the other hand, providing a full-time option for the public to connect to transportation service is the point. Almost all transportation systems in most countries accommodate this option, private or otherwise. Considering that rate increase provisions are approved by our farsighted elected officials, I would think that this would be a requirement.

As much as I have used the late night last boat, it’s mostly empty. I think a little extra time in the morning should be required, as I wave goodbye to the train from the middle of the bay.

Robert Brusilow

Shelter Island

Grateful to many

To the Editor:

Recently I had a medical emergency scare and my husband quickly called the Shelter Island Fire Department. Within minutes of the call, Police Officer Kehl arrived, he asked a few questions and placed me on oxygen. During that time he continued to reassure me.

Shortly thereafter the Emergency Medical Services arrived. After briefly talking to Officer Kehl they immediately took action; my vitals were taken; I was placed on a stretcher; and then placed in the ambulance. Both Medics Mark and Sam were professional, calming and reassuring. The ambulance was placed first on the ferry, with my husband following in his car, and the ride to Eastern Long Island Hospital was swift. I still do not know the name of the ambulance driver but I am grateful to him also.

I am writing this today because I believe we are living in a very special place here on Shelter Island, not only because of the natural beauty but also because of its residents, especially those who volunteer and serve the community. We are blessed.

On behalf of myself, my husband Buzz and our pup Max, please accept our gratitude.

Janet B. Schaberg

Shelter Island

Tweaking

To the Editor:

I wonder if the short-term rental meeting on Friday at 4:30 was pre-planned, since the board knows, or should know, that just about everyone is getting ready for the 10K weekend and preparing their homes for guests. Therefore those not in favor of this absurd law could not be there to be heard. Just plain rude. There were a few other distractions on the Island that kept people busy tending to personal business.

There needs to be another hearing, since this law needs to be tweaked a whole lot more. I still wonder if those in favor of it have actually read the law. If not, please go to repealthislaw.com. Or perhaps a public referendum. Why not? There has been so much time wasted not to mention the money, and there is a law suit pending.

Over my years, dealing with “summer people” who are mostly city dwellers, I’ve had to laugh because of the calls I would get: horrible big black bugs (crickets); umbrella keeps blowing around pool (put it down when the wind blows); there is a funny bird noise early in the morning, I can’t sleep (it’s called a rooster); the pool man left a hose in the pool and now it is running over (turn the water off). Now it seems the city dwellers are telling us what to do and how to govern our island, when a simple call to 911 will help with any given situation. Or are we dealing with just plain cranky people? No, just plain rude.

I know all about noisy tenants, my husband and I have been landlords for a long time. Our daughter and son-in-law had to build a wall in the backyard to deaden the noise from the neighbor’s pool. It seems the house was rented to many people who partied all night long, more than the normal number of people per bedroom capacity and a 16’ by 32’ pool, which wasn’t big enough for 25 people.

Let’s do a little more tweaking with a tad bit of common sense.

Georgiana Ketcham

Shelter Island

Comments

comments