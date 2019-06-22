On Sunday, June 23, Reverend Marjory J. Roth will preach at the historic Union Chapel in the Grove. Her sermon is titled, “Finding Hope.”

Reverend Roth currently serves the United Adult Ministries as their director of church relations, as well as director of the Long Island Presbyterism in New Church Development. She has also served in many communities as a chaplain for community outreach.

Reverend Roth is the author of “A Journey with Ruth: A Woman of the Past, Lessons for Today,” in which she weaves real-life situations with the story of Naomi and Ruth from the Bible. “I’m always thinking outside the box and struggling with the questions of the world,” Reverend Roth says in her book. “As a woman, a mother, a Christian and an ordained pastor, I feel called to change the world, or at least my part of it,” she said.

Reverend Roth was ordained as a minister of Word and Sacrament in 2010 by the Presbyterian Church. She received her master of divinity from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester and a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from the University at Albany.

She lives in Oceanside, New York with her husband, who is also an ordained minister. They are both avid bicyclists. They have three young children and three dogs.

Music will be performed by guest organist Joan Osborne and William Packard on flute. Mr. Packard studied music at the Eastern Suffolk School of Music in Riverhead. He is a founder and performer with the woodwind quintet, East End Winds.

Next Sunday, June 30, music educator, storyteller and banjoist Bill Gordh will join us for the annual children’s service.

SUBMITTED BY UNION CHAPEL

Comments

comments