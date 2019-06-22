What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s photo (see below) is a tribute to a community that came together to help ease the pain of those suffering an unthinkable loss.

Cynthia Michalak wrote on our Facebook page that Christopher, her nephew, “was the sweetest kid in the world. We miss you.”

We asked Building Inspector Chris Tehan for a comment.

“That is a monument down at Fiske Field, closer to the basketball courts,” Chris wrote. “It was installed and dedicated to our son, Christopher, after he passed away in 1996, by the Highway Department.

The guys there all chipped in and found the rock, had the plaque made up, and we didn’t know a thing until they asked us to come to the dedication.

It is very near and dear to our hearts — me, his mother, Joan, his sister Andrea and brother Joe — and we go and visit it from time to time.

A special Shelter Island kind of thing that they did for us, and we will always be grateful.”

