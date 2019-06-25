Ultimately, a decision on staffing the Medical Center on January 1, 2020 is in the hands of Stony Book/Southampton Hospital.

This a fact known since Shelter Island Supervisor Gary Gerth began exploring possibilities for expanding services at the Center. But the supervisor acknowledged Tuesday there has been a “groundswell” of support for retaining Dr. Peter Kelt. There’s a petition being circulated asking that Dr. Kelt stay as part of the staff. Mr. Gerth has also received letters, emails and telephone calls, both at the office and at home, from long-time patients of Dr. Kelt, who has practiced here for 37 years.

Mr. Gerth said he would be sharing the concerns of Islanders with Stony Brook officials, but speculates it would be two or three months before he and other town officials sit down with Stony Brook decision-makers to negotiate a workable solution.

He expressed his own hope that Stony Brook would keep Dr. Kelt as part of the Medical Center staff. Dr. Nathanael Desire is already slated to continue to provide care on a twice a week basis, currently working at the Center Mondays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Thursdays, between 2 and 4 p.m.

As for Dr. Kelt’s hours, Mr. Gerth said that’s currently in the hands of NYU Winthrop, which is providing coverage until the end of the year.

Mr. Gerth said he hopes Island resident Dr. Josh Potter would be part of the mix at the Medical Center.

The subject arose again at the Town Board work session Tuesday afternoon. “We’re really not the decision makers here,” Councilman Jim Colligan said, and cautioned people to be careful that their words don’t incite Stony Brook to pull out of discussions with the town.

He called the situation “a very complicated decision with insurance issues and legal responsibilities.”

“We don’t hold all the cards like some people think we might,” he added. At the same time, he said it’s important that the Town Board represent the interests of those Islanders who want Dr. Kelt to remain at the Medical Center.

“I worry about endangering healthcare” on the Island if Stony Brook pulled out, Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. said. He tried to simplify the issue, pointing out that the town is the landlord, but isn’t in a position to tell a renter how to operate their business.

Councilman Paul Shepherd said it’s the responsibility of the Town Board to get the best possible coverage at the Medical Center. At the same time, he doesn’t expect the large hospital group to “wave the white flag” and agree to whatever the Town Board wants.

