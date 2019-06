Shelter Island registered Conservative Party members can choose two delegates to the 10th Judicial District Convention in balloting today.

The race pits Michael W. Tessitore, Michael E. Torres, Bruce A. Stafford Sr. and Robert A Macedonio against one another. The two candidates with the most votes will be selected.

There are no other races for any party on the Island today.

Voting takes place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. at Shelter Island School.

[email protected]

Comments

comments