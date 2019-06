A rainy day is in store for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service, premium (NWS).

There’s a chance for showers and a thunderstorm later this morning, and more this afternoon, according to the NWS. The temperature will reach 72 degrees and the wind will be from the south at 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight the showers will fade, according the NWS, and there will be patchy fog with a low around 64 degrees and the wind shifting to the northwest at 6 to 9 mph.

