Academic Wall of Fame names new valedictorian, salutatorian

A Shelter Island School celebratory event occurred Tuesday morning with the unveiling of the updated Academic Wall of Fame, displaying the achievements of the Class of 2019’s valedictorian and salutatorian.

“You can achieve what you want” was the message that Director of Pupil Personnel Jennifer Rylott and Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill imparted to elementary students on hand, as the youngsters watched the unveiling in the school lobby.

The wall recognized Valedictorian Mia Clark and Salutatorian David Neese and listed honor roll students.

Ms. Clark, who is headed for Cornell University in September, has been National Honor Society president; achieved high honor roll listings in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12; was treasurer for the Class of 2019; a New York State nominee for the Presidential Scholars Program; a volunteer at Hampshire Farms; and even found time to work at South Ferry.

Mr. Neese is enrolling in Stony Brook University in the fall. He, too, achieved high honor roll listings in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12. He has been class representative to the Student Council; a member of the Shelter Island Drama Club where he had supporting roles in plays this year and in 2018 and served as part of the backstage crew for the plays during his freshman and sophomore years. He has been a DECA Club member, a member of the Tennis Club and a Shelter Island Bucks volunteer.

Ms. Clark and Mr. Neese will speak at Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

