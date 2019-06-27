Island calendar: June 27, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042.

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 8 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

FND: The Library will feature Walter Wisniewski and Allison Vanaski, authors of “The Millionaire Within” during Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Car show: The Seventh Annual Antique & Classic Car Show presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society and the Shelter Island Volunteer Fire Department returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Burns and Cartwright Roads. Featuring vintage, historical, rare collectible cars and fire trucks. ​Food, drinks, prizes and fun for the whole family. Admission: Adults, $10; children, $5; free under 6. Rain date is June 30. Exhibitors: Registration is $30 and includes round trip ferry fare if registered before Friday, June 14, 2019. Island resident registration is $15. Registration fee admits driver and one passenger. Each additional passenger in exhibiting vehicle is $10. Register vehicles at shelterislandhistorical.org/carshow2019.html.

​Questions? Email: [email protected]

Book club: The Library’s Bronte Book Club will discuss “Villette” at 11 a.m.

Shakespeare: Shakespeare in the Community will discuss “Timon of Athens” at 12:30 p.m., led by Becky Cole.

Hay Beach: Hay Beach Association members unite! The Annual Members’ Free Cocktail Party will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s party is sponsored by the HBPOA and will be graciously hosted by members Jodi Sisley and Bill Mastro at their home on 11 Great Circle Drive. The association invites HBPOA Members to attend this free cocktail party and meet their neighbors and fellow HBPOA members.

Manor benefit: Sylvester Manor’s 8th Annual Farm to Table Benefit takes place on the creekside grounds of the Manor at 6:30 p.m. (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, JULY 1

Workout: Mashomack Preserve presents Kim’s Cardio Club with Kim Reilly at 8 a.m. Enjoy a brisk walk along the 1.5 mile Red Trail. Program runs through November.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Gravestones: Open gate self-guided tours of Revolutionary War Patriots’ gravestones at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Cemeteries are available from 10 a.m. to noon. Honor those who helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today. Karen Kiaer, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Historian, and Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary Regent will be available to answer questions. Contact: Karen Kiar, (631) 749-1853; Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, (631) 749-1203.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Plant education: Learn about medicinal plants from 9 a.m. to noon at Mashomack Preserve. Certified herbalist Sarah Shepard will guide guests on a three-mile walk through woods and fields to discover the variety of natural healing plants along the way. (631) 749-1001.

Young naturalists: Come muddle in the marsh with Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Why do salt marshes smell like rotten eggs? Discover the wonders of this habitat and why it’s called the nursery of the sea. With clam rakes and seine and crab nets guests will find marine creatures and have fun. Come ready to get wet. Ages 4 and up. (631) 749-1001.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/ grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Workout: Mashomack Preserve presents Kim’s Cardio Club with Kim Reilly at 8 a.m. Enjoy a brisk walk along the 1.5 mile Red Trail. Program runs through November.

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Music: Sylvester Manor and Perlman music program present a musical instrument “petting zoo” for kids at the Manor farmstand from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

Pet blessings: Blessing of the Pets will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Father Peter DeSanctis will bless all pets in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle. All are welcome. There will be prizes, contests, and a pet parade. Rain or shine.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Porch party: The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party at the home of Dr. Karen Brush in Westmoreland from 5 to 7 p.m.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. for $25. sylvestermanor.org.

Dance: Sylvester Manor presents contra dance with Vox Hunters and Bennett Konesni and at 7 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Admission: $10. sylvestermanor.org.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 8: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

July 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

July 13: Dering Harbor Board, at Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments