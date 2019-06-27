Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On June 21, Abdiel Yomar Acevedo Gonzalez, 18, of Aguada, Puerto Rico was arrested on North Ferry Road for 5th degree possession of marijuana. After posting $100 bail he was issued an appearance ticket to appear at Justice Court at a later date.

On June 24, Raffi A. Azadian, 50, of New York City was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with blood alcohol content of .08 or more. He was held overnight, processed and arraigned at Justice Court. He was released on $500 bail and directed to return at a later date.

Jakub A. Wodyk, 21, of Shelter Island was arrested June 24 for exposure of a person after an officer on patrol observed him urinating on the side of Shore Road. He was given a field appearance ticket to return to Justice Court at a later date after posting $100 cash bail.

Accidents

On June 18, John W. Klupka Jr. was operating a vehicle turning onto Petticoat Lane from Brander Parkway when a deer ran out and struck the car. There was damage of more than $1,000 to the left quarter front panel and headlight.

Summonses

Claudina Tezen Chitay of Greenport was ticketed on June 21 on Manwaring Road for unlicensed operation and using a mobile phone while driving.

Stephen J. Cummings of Shelter Island was given a summons on June 22 on South Ferry Road for driving while his license was suspended or revoked and not wearing a seat belt.

A summons was issued to Stephanie Bucalo of Shelter Island on June 17 for allowing numerous dogs to bark continuously for 20 minutes.

Thomas Aulet of Belmont, Massachusetts was ticketed on June 23 near Jennings Point for having insufficient or nonapproved personal flotation devices (PFDs). Christian R. Lema of East Elmhurst received a summons June 22 for having no sound-producing device aboard his vessel.

Zachary E. Shurden of Brooklyn was ticketed on June 23 off Jennings Point for having insufficient or non-approved PFDs.

Other Reports

On June 18, a criminal trespass was reported in the Heights.

Following a motor vehicle accident in Southold June 18, police were asked by Southold Police Department to escort a resident from North Ferry to a Westmoreland residence.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on June 21, 22 and 23, and radar enforcement on New York Avenue June 22.

Police responded to several reports of loud music and parties at several residences on June 22 and 23. All homowners complied with police requests to lower the volume.

Police responded to a dispute over use of a beach in the West Neck area on June 24. Both parties were advised to contact the town attorney and refrain from any communication on the matter until the issue can be resolved.

Alarms

On June 19, at a Center location, a carbon monoxide (CO) detector was chirping. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and checked for CO with a negative finding. The detector was determined to be defective and was disconnected.

A fire alarm was activated on Ram Island June 19. SIFD was on the scene and determined the activation was due to a malfunction. The owner was notified and will have the alarm company repair it.

A CO detector was activated on June 20 in Menantic. SIFD responded and determined it to be false due to a system malfunction.

On June 23 a CO alarm was found by SIFD to be a false alarm, due to a system malfunction.

A residential alarm in West Neck on June 24 was investigated and found to have been activated by an insufficient battery.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to 11 calls for assistance on June 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23. All patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Animal Incidents

Following a report from the Center on June 20, an officer found 10 baby ducks stuck in a road drain and freed all 10.

A caller reported losing two dogs in the Heights on June 21.

After a report of an injured deer in Menantic on June 23, police dispatched the animal and notified Shelter Island Highway Department for removal.

Following a report of a dog bite in the Cartwright area on June 24, Animal Control Officer Beau Payne was following up.

Traffic Control Officers

48 parking tickets were issued this week.

Comments

comments