What’s Happening: June 27, 2019

Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library’s next Friday Night Dialogue will feature Walter Wisniewski and Allison Vanaski, authors of “The Millionaire Within” on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SHAKESPEARE

The Shelter Island Library presents Shakespeare in the Community: Timon of Athens on Saturday, June 29, at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, it is also a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved and generous nobleman who, through his generosity, spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Herman Melville considered Timon to be one of Shakespeare’s most profound plays. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the Circulation Desk.

HAY BEACH PARTY

Hay Beach Association members unite! The Annual Members’ Free Cocktail Party will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s party is sponsored by the HBPOA and will be graciously hosted by members Jodi Sisley and Bill Mastro at their home on 11 Great Circle Drive.

The association invites HBPOA Members to attend this free cocktail party and meet their neighbors and fellow HBPOA members. They were accepting RSVPs to Bob Fredericks, HBPOA President, at (631) 749-1972 by June 15th.

FARM BENEFIT

Sylvester Manor’s eighth annual Farm to Table Benefit will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Manor. The benefit raises funds to support seasonal programs and produce grown on the grounds. It will feature a silent auction, local wine, live music by Brian Ripps and Friends and food by North Fork caterer Plated Simply. Tickets: (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org, [email protected]

GRAVESTONE TOUR

Open gate self-guided tour of Revolutionary War Patriots’ gravestones at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Cemeteries, Rte. 114 on July 4, 2019 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Honor those who helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today. Karen Kiaer, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Historian, and Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary Regent will be available to answer questions. Karen Kiar (631) 749-1853 or Joyce Bowditch-Bausman at (631) 749-1203.

NEXT WEEK

BLESSING OF THE PETS

The annual Blessing of the Pets will take place on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 11 a.m. in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle with Father Peter DeSanctis blessing all pets. All are welcome. There will be prizes, contests and a pet parade. Rain or shine.

PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party on Saturday, July 6 at the home of Dr. Karen Brush in Westmoreland from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature music, wine, refreshments and a silent auction.

GARDEN FUN

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “Trees For Home Landscapes” in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, July 10, at noon. Tim Purtell, president of Shelter Island Friends of Trees, will speak about recommended trees for planting in home landscapes and benefits of trees in gardens.

COMING UP

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

Save the date for the seventh annual Black & White Benefit presented by Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Details: black&[email protected] Tickets will be available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and the sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $55. Tickets will be on sale at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Firemen’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris found. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. (631) 749-1001.

across the moat

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, and beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds will go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

