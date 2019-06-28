Bill Gordh: Educator, master storyteller and banjoist

The annual Children’s Service, titled “Echoes of Caring,” will take place at historic Union Chapel on Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 am. Bill Gordh designed and will lead the service for the fourth year. People of all ages are encouraged to attend, with or without children.

Young and old will join together for stories, songs, poetry, scripture and prayer that explore how acts of compassion and care reverberate through our own and others’ lives.

The “echoes” include a rock dropped in a pool of water; a Cherokee lullaby learned from a bear; an Irish mother’s blessing; a story of the First Temple. Children will be actively involved as readers and singers. A central belief guiding this service is that families who sing and listen to stories together mutually enrich each other’s understanding of the ideas and feelings shared.

Music will be performed by Bill Gordh, including many familiar audience favorites and an original song written and composed specifically for this service.

Mr. Gordh has a large “fan club” on Shelter Island. Many families experience his powerful storytelling and musicianship during weekly chapel services at The Episcopal School in New York City, where he is the director of Expressive Arts. This led to a repeat invitation to Union Chapel’s annual Children’s Service.

For three years, Mr. Gordh was the featured storyteller at the White House Easter Egg Roll. He is the author of “Building a Children’s Chapel: One Story at a Time,” and with the help of his banjo, tells more than 50 stories on audible.com.

He led classes at both General and Union Seminaries, and was keynote or featured speaker at numerous conferences. He appeared with the New York Philharmonic, at the Tribeca Film Festival Family Day, the Clearwater Festival, the Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado and the Byzantine Fresco Chapel Museum in Houston, Texas.

Please join us on Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 am for this family experience. A casual reception in the Grove follows the service.

SUBMITTED BY UNION CHAPEL

Comments

comments