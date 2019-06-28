Summer sounds

TGIF! Over at Isola Bar & Restaurant, Sara Mundy plays live music every Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. Kick back with a cocktail and a taste of modern Italian cuisine while enjoying the Islander’s music.

The Ram’s Head Inn presents Sunday Jazz through Columbus Day Weekend from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The evening features live jazz in the lounge, cocktails al fresco and farm-to-table dining.

The Perlman Music Program offers its faculty concert on Friday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Bring a beach chair and/or blanket. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Shelter Island Fireworks is bringing music to the Island via a fundraiser for the July 13 fireworks show. On Friday, July 12, from 5 to 11 p.m. the Fireworks Eve Party at SALT will feature The Realm playing. Details: shelterislandfireworks.com.

