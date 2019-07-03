EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Gravestones: Open gate self-guided tour of Revolutionary War Patriots’ gravestones at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Cemeteries are available from 10 a.m. to noon. Honor those who helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today. Karen Kiaer, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Historian, and Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary Regent will be available to answer questions. Contact: Karen Kiaer, (631) 749-1853; Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, (631) 749-1203.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Plant education: Learn about medicinal plants from 9 a.m. to noon at Mashomack Preserve. Certified herbalist Sarah Shepard will guide guests on a three-mile walk through woods and fields to discover the variety of natural healing plants along the way. (631) 749-1001.

Young naturalists: Come muddle in the marsh with Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Why do salt marshes smell like rotten eggs? Discover the wonders of this habitat and why it’s called the nursery of the sea. With clam rakes and seine and crab nets guests will find marine creatures and have fun. Come ready to get wet. Ages 4 and up. (631) 749-1001.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserves happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/ grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FND: The Friday Night Dialogues at the Library will feature Jeffrey Sussman presenting “Boxing and the Mob: The Notorious History of the Sweet Science” at 7 p.m. Mr. Sussman is a former boxing publicist and his book covers the criminal underside of boxing – the fixed fights, the legendary boxers (those who caved to mob threats and those who refused), the greedy managers and the paid-off referees.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Workout: Mashomack Preserve presents Kim’s Cardio Club with Kim Reilly at 8 a.m. Enjoy a brisk walk along the 1.5 mile Red Trail. Program runs through November.

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Music: Sylvester Manor and Perlman music program present a musical instrument “petting zoo” for kids at the Manor farmstand from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

Pet blessings: Blessing of the Pets will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Father Peter DeSanctis will bless all pets in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle. All are welcome. There will be prizes, contests, and a pet parade. Rain or shine.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Porch party: The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party at the home of Dr. Karen Brush in Westmoreland from 5 to 7 p.m.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from noon to 3 p.m. for $25. sylvestermanor.org.

Dance: Sylvester Manor presents contra dance with Vox Hunters and Bennett Konesni at 7 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Admission: $10. sylvestermanor.org.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Family fun: Visit Mashomack Preserve at 8 p.m. for “Fireflies in the Fields.” Guests will learn about the amazing adaptations of the insects and their role in nature. Relive your summer memories or experience this childhood ritual for the first time. All ages welcome on this short, relaxing walk. (631) 749-1001.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers its Family Concert at 11:30 a.m., at the PMP campus. Merry Peckham, along with students, fellows and faculty, introduces the world of classical music through popular songs, fun skits, and colorful costumes. Afterwards, young audience members take part in the “Instrument Petting Zoo” with coaching from PMP students. Kids of all ages leave with coloring books, juice boxes and big smiles. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Book club: The Literary Book Club discusses “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens at the Library at 5 p.m.

Workshop: Sylvester Manor presents a workshop about diseases of vegetables occurring on Long Island from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Farmstand. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Day trip: Join the Library on a visit to Taylor’s Island at 10:30 a.m. and see the historic Smith-Taylor cabin, built around 1900 and given as a gift to the community by S. Gregory Taylor. Bring a picnic lunch and wear good walking shoes. Transportation is provided, meet at the Library at 10:15 a.m. Register: (631) 749-0042.

Garden fun: The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “Trees For Home Landscapes” in St. Mary’s Parish Hall at noon. Tim Purtell, president of Shelter Island Friends of Trees, will speak about recommended trees for planting in home landscapes and benefits of trees in gardens.

