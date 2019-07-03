Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accidents

On June 27, a motor vehicle operated by John C. Kimmelmann, 51, of Shelter Island was involved in an accident with a bicycle on Lake Drive. The bicyclist, James Tuthill, 66, of Shelter Island, sustained serious injuries including head and body trauma. He was treated by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services, who then transferred the victim to a Suffolk County Police Helicopter for Medevac transport to University Hospital at Stony Brook. The victim remains in serious condition. The Shelter Island Police Department is investigating the accident, and that investigation remains active; police are hoping to be able to speak with the victim soon.

On June 30, Traci Kannwischer of Shelter Island was backing a car in a driveway when it struck a truck belonging to Liberty Lawn, operated by Carlos Nava Moreno. Damage to both vehicles was over $1,000.

On June 30, a vehicle operated by Robert Hitscherich backed into a parked vehicle owned by David M. Trugerman of New York City. Damage to both vehicles exceeds $1,000.

Summonses

On June 26, Mark B. Washeim of Centerport was ticketed on New York Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Maria Idalia Moreno de Riquelme of Greenport was ticketed on June 27 on Grand Avenue for not having a clearly visible license plate and unlicensed driving.

Eric R. Kraus of Shelter Island was given a summons on June 29 on North Ferry Road for using a cellphone while driving.

Austin B. Cregg of Los Angeles was ticketed on June 29 on Shore Road for failure to keep right.

Jedidiah F. Cogan of New York City was ticketed on June 29 on Stearns Point Road for speed not reasonable and prudent.

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island received two summons, the first for allowing dogs to bark continuously for 10 minutes on June 25; the second was issued on June 27, after dogs were noted barking for 15 minutes.

Wayne Turett of New York City was ticketed by the Bay Constable for failing to display numbers on his vessel off Crescent Beach on June 30.

Matthew G. Baltzel of East Williston, New York was ticketed on June 30 for operating within 100 feet of an anchored vessel at speed faster than 5 mph off Crescent Beach, .

Other Reports

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on June 25. After observing a hazardous condition that day due to beach erosion in Silver Beach, officers deployed cones and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department to provide repairs.

Police stopped a vehicle in the Center after observing it failed to maintain its lane. There were no signs of intoxication. The driver was looking at a map.

Police were called on June 28 about a mooring dispute in Dering Harbor. A Center caller reported the same day that a subject was no longer welcome and signed an affidavit of trespass, and officers assisted a motorist with changing a flat tire.

On June 28 a caller reported a loud party in Ram Island with bright lights. Police spoke with the owner who was apologetic and turned down music. A caller was advised if the lighting issue continued to contact the Shelter Island Building Department.

On June 29, a caller complained about loud music coming from Sylvester Manor. Police advised that the music was for a charitable cause and would stop at 11 p.m.

Southold police contacted Shelter Island police on June 30 to notify them that a suspicious person was traveling to the Island on foot.

After a call reporting an erratic driver on the North Ferry, police conducted a traffic stop. Another driver was called and gave the driver an escort to a residence.

A landlord-tenant dispute was reported at a Winthrop location on June 30. Parties were advised to communicate through their lawyers. On the same day, a Center caller reported the business next door was creating a noise disturbance with machinery. The caller wanted a report for informational purposes saying it was an ongoing problem.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On June 29, a vessel operator waved down a bay constable saying he thought his anchor was caught on an underwater cable. The operator was advised to call Sea Tow.

The bay constable checked on a possible overloading condition. There were two extra people on board and the operator was given a warning. On the same day, the bay constable gave a warning to a vessel operating in an erratic manner in West Neck Harbor.

The bay constable assisted an operator on June 30 with his sailboat that had run aground.

Animal Incidents

A possibly injured dog was reported in Silver Beach on June 26. The owner arrived and retrieved the dog, which had difficulty walking but was uninjured.

On June 25 and 27, police responded to dogs barking at 26 North Ferry Road. An officer observed several dogs barking continuously and summonses were issued.

Aided cases

From June 26 to June 29, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to eight emergency calls and transferred seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to five false alarms last week.

Traffic Control Officers

31 parking tickets were issued this week.

Comments

comments