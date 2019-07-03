THIS WEEK

GRAVESTONE TOUR

Open gate self-guided tour of Revolutionary War Patriots’ gravestones at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Colonial Cemeteries, Rte. 114 on July 4, 2019 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Honor those who helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today. Karen Kiaer, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Historian, and Joyce Bowditch-Bausman, Shelter Island Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary Regent will be available to answer questions. Karen Kiaer (631) 749-1853 or Joyce Bowditch-Bausman at (631) 749-1203.

BLESSING OF THE PETS

The annual Blessing of the Pets will take place on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 11 a.m. in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle with Father Peter DeSanctis blessing all pets. All are welcome. There will be prizes, contests and a pet parade. Rain or shine.

EXHIBIT OPENING

The Shelter Island Historical Society will host an exhibit opening for “Alan Shields (1944-2005): Shelter Island Artist & Man of Many Talents” on Saturday, July 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day weekend.

PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is hosting its annual porch party on Saturday, July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature music, wine, refreshments and a silent auction. The party will take place at the home of Dr. Karen Brush, 60 Westmoreland Drive, overlooking her English garden and West Neck Bay.

All proceeds will benefit the Shelter Island Educational Foundation in its mission to create and provide educational opportunities that inspire, enhance and broaden the horizons of our children and the community. Tickets, starting at $75 each, can be purchased at ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org or at the door.

CONTRA DANCE

Sylvester Manor presents contra dance with Vox Hunters and Bennett Konesni on Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Admission: $10. sylvestermanor.org.

GARDEN FUN

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “Trees For Home Landscapes” in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Wednesday, July 10, at noon. Tim Purtell, president of Shelter Island Friends of Trees, will speak about recommended trees for planting in home landscapes and benefits of trees in gardens.

NEXT WEEK

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor Manor House offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition on Thursday, July 11, Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

HAPPY HOUR IN NATURE

Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place on Friday, July 12, at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/ grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

OSPREY AUTHOR

Renowned osprey researcher Alan Poole will sign his newly published book “Ospreys: The Revival of a Global Raptor” at Mashomack Preserve on Friday, July 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Dr. Poole will talk about his decades of research. Held at the Mashomack Manor House. Reservations: (631) 749-1001.

PMP CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert on Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FARMERS MARKET

The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

STORY THYME

Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

COMMUNITY DAY

Sylvester Manor is holding an open house on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mashomack Preserve staff will join forces with the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm as guest naturalists. Learn the connections between these two iconic Shelter Island properties and how human activity has shaped the flora and fauna of Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-1001.

CLAY STUDIO TOUR

The Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons, Inc. is hosting the annual Back Roads Clay Studio Tour on Saturday & Sunday July 13 & 14 from 11 AM – 5 PM, featuring work by Lora Lomuscio, a Shelter Island potter. The two-day tour includes 10 ceramics studios and 16 artists from Water Mill to East Hampton. The event is promoted to ceramics artists, studios, schools and galleries in New York City and Long Island as well as to local collectors and buyers. For details and a list of participating studios and potters, visit backroadsclaystudiotour.com.

MUSIC & FIREWORKS

The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert on Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Crescent Beach before the Shelter Island Fireworks display. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FIREWORKS

The Shelter Island Fireworks by Grucci in honor of Independence Day will blast off from a barge off Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 13, between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition on Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

MUSICAL FUN

The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. under the tent at the Library. PMP invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories followed by an “instrument petting zoo.” Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

COMING UP

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

Save the date for the seventh annual Black & White Benefit presented by Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Details: black&[email protected] Tickets will be available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

BLOOD DRIVE

The Town of Shelter Island Blood Drive will take place Thursday, July 25 at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road in the meeting room from 2 to 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment call or email Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or [email protected] Every donor will receive a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich.

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and the sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $55. Tickets will be on sale at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

CLAM BAKE

The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or guests can arrive by kayak by phoning Shelter Island Kayak Tours at (631) 749-1990. The bake begins at 3:30 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade.

Only 100 tickets are available for $100 ($50 tax deductible). Raffle tickets are $10 and prizes include a stay at Smith-Taylor Cabin, golf, wine and other experiences. Tickets and detail: (631) 749-1603, taylorsisland.org.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris found. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. (631) 749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, and beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds will go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

