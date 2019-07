There’s a chance of showers this morning until about noon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The day will be mostly cloudy, before the sun breaks through, with a high near 83 degrees.

Winds will be from the southwest at around 6 mph this afternoon.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low temperature of about 60 degrees and the wind will remain calm and out of the southwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Comments

comments