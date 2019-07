Tuesday will be a bright, sunny day on Shelter Island, with the temperature topping off at 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Like yesterday and last night, the winds will be calm from the west at 5 to 8 mph.

It will remain clear tonight, according to the NWS, with a low around 62 degrees and the winds staying calm, shifting to the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

