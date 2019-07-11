Join us for our Friday Night Dialogues program at the Shelter Island Public Library on Friday, July 12 to hear author David Browne discuss his latest book, “Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: The Wild Definitive Saga of Rock’s Greatest Supergroup.” Mr. Browne, a senior writer at Rolling Stone, has, over the course of his 20 plus years in music journalism, explored the lives of such performers as Jeff and Tim Buckley (2001’s “Dream Brother”), Sonic Youth (2008’s “Goodbye 20th Century”), and The Grateful Dead (2015’s “So Many Roads: The Life and Times of the Grateful Dead”).

In writing his most recent work, Mr. Browne did a thorough examination of all aspects of this turbulent group 50 years after they first came together. He spoke with band members, former managers, other performers and numerous people who were involved in the personal and professional lives of the band members. The book features exclusive interviews with David Crosby and Graham Nash. From the performance stage, to recording studios, to the musicians’ homes, Browne has delved into the world of this fascinating group of musicians. Coming out 50 years after they first came together, The Washington Post says, “‘Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’ is for music lovers, but it should also be required reading for students of group dynamics.”

Mr. Browne, a Shelter Island resident, will share stories of his work and life in the music world this Friday at 7 p.m. Friday Night Dialogues are held in the library’s lower level community room. The event is free, though donations are always appreciated.

Next up: On Friday, August 16, join us for a very special Friday Night Dialogue as we welcome American humorist, journalist, podcaster and commentator, Mo Rocca. Registration is required for this program.

