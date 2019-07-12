Kids stuff

It’s happy hour for kids! Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place on Friday, July 12, at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

Is there a better kid combo than nature and reading? Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert on Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Crescent Beach before the Shelter Island Fireworks display. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Everyone loves fire in the sky! The Shelter Island Fireworks by Grucci in honor of Independence Day will blast off from a barge off Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 13, between 9 and 9:45 p.m.

Tent Week kicks off next week at the Shelter Island Library with various kid-friendly events and activities. Here’s a guide to outdoor summer fun at the library:

Monday, July 15: At 10:30 a.m. kids can participate in Outdoor Costume Story Time by wearing their silliest outfit or costume while reading along with some funny stories. Then at 2 p.m. Tent Week features Children’s Sand Painting with Mary and Anthony under the tent to make and destroy a giant group sand painting. Children and teens of all ages welcome, no experience necessary.

Tueday, July 16: A Parent Circle takes place at 10 a.m. where parents can socialize with other local parents over coffee in a stimulating outdoor play space for babies and toddlers. Featuring light activities and stories. At 1 p.m. Mr. Popping Twist Under the Tent will keeps kids intrigued while learning a talent necessary to become a party clown. Have you ever seen a story told through the use of balloon animals? Join Mr. Poppin Twist under the tent for a hilarious and unique story time.

Wednesday, July 17: Quogue Wildlife Refuge visits the Library at 11:30 a.m. to present Birds of Prey. Be prepared for a thrilling visit from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge staff to see and experience a range of live owls. It will be a hoot! At 7 p.m. families can relax under the sky for an outdoor screening of Space Jam (PG). Relax under the stars on the library lawn and enjoy this “looney” classic space adventure movie.

Thursday, July 18: These “animals” don’t make the usual noises! It’s the Instrument Petting Zoo presented by the Perlman Music Program. Enjoy a performance by the highly talented performers from the Perlman Music Group. Following the performance try out a variety of classical instruments.

Saturday, July 20: Tent Week ends with Paint Explosion at 10 a.m. Dress for a mess! Get ready to paint your heart out with a variety of artistic activities.

